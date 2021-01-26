Singer Trey Songz arrested at Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs, Bills playoff game

R&B artist Trey Songz was arrested at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, during an NFL playoff game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, authorities said Monday.

In a statement, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, 36, was released early Monday. An investigation into the incident that led to his arrest is continuing, the statement said.

Authorities did not say what charge Songz was booked on and neither the prosecutor’s office nor other local law enforcement agencies would say if a video released by the Kansas City Police Department, appearing to show an assault on an officer, was linked to Songz’ arrest.

A lawyer and representative for Songz declined to comment Monday.

It wasn’t clear if there were other arrests at Sunday’s game. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement included with the video, the police department said the man allegedly assaulted an officer after fans complained that he wasn’t following the Arrowhead code of conduct or state health department rules.

The man allegedly refused to comply with requests from private security agents to leave the stadium, the statement said. When he refused, officers told him he would be arrested for trespassing.

The man punched a police officer and put him in a headlock, police said, adding that he was then arrested without incident and booked at Jackson County Jail.

Citing the state’s sunshine law, the department said it could not release the name of a suspect who has not been charged with a crime.

Songz, whose hit singles include "Say Ahh" and "Bottoms Up," announced in October he had tested positive for Covid-19. The singer and rapper made headlines in December when his indoor performance at an Ohio club, with hundreds of largely maskless attendees, led to a citation of the venue for violating coronavirus regulations.