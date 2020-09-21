Single plane passenger infected 15 others with Covid-19, CDC says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A single passenger spread Covid-19 to 15 others aboard a flight from London to Hanoi, Vietnam, according to a study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers identified a 27-year-old woman from Vietnam who had a sore throat and cough prior to the flight as the source of the outbreak. Twelve passengers in business class, two in economy, and one crew member were infected on the March 1 flight, the study says.

Upon arrival, her symptoms progressed further, and she tested positive four days later.

By March 10, contact tracing was conducted for all 217 people aboard the Vietnam Airlines flight, the study said. While people aboard the flight had traveled to 15 provinces in Vietnam, there was no “strong evidence” supporting potential Covid-19 exposure to others outside of those on the flight.

“The risk for on-board transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during long flights is real and has the potential to cause Covid-19 clusters of substantial size,” the study’s authors wrote. “Our findings call for tightened screening and infection prevention measures by public health authorities, regulators, and the airline industry.”

Health officials said at the time of flight VN54’s arrival, passengers and crew members were not required to wear a face mask in airplanes or at airports. All passengers from Covid-19-infected areas, including the UK, were screened by thermal imaging upon arrival, but the study does not say whether the woman was flagged for symptoms.

Since March, the CDC found nearly 11,000 people being exposed to coronavirus on flights, The Washington Post reported.

In its public health guidance, the CDC says viruses are not easily spread on planes because of its air filtration system, but sitting within six feet of others and touching frequented surfaces on long-haul flights can increase the risk of contracting Covid-19.

The Vietnam flight study’s authors recommended mandatory face coverings, routine hand-washing and testing protocols, and quarantine policies for arriving passengers from countries of high risk.

They added: “As long as Covid-19 presents a global pandemic threat in the absence of a good point-of-care-test, better on-board infection prevention measures and arrival screening procedures are needed to make flying safe.”