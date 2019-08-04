Breaking News Emails
The sister of a man who opened fire at a Dayton, Ohio, bar early Sunday morning is among the nine people killed in the attack.
The shooter who attacked a crowd of people outside Ned Peppers Bar has been identified as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old white male who lived in Dayton, Ohio officials said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. His sister, Megan, was among the nine victims in the shooting while another 27 were injured.
Betts allegedly wore body armor and carried ammunition magazines when he attacked the bar. Police were nearby and were able to stop the shooter, who is dead, within about a minute, according to authorities.
Authorities released a full list of those were killed Sunday morning on their website:
- Lois L. Oglesby, black female, 27
- Megan K. Betts, white female, 22
- Saeed Saleh, black male, 38
- Derrick R. Fudge, black male, 57
- Logan M. Turner, white male, 30
- Nicholas P. Cumer white male, 25
- Thomas J. McNichols, black male, 25
- Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, black female, 36
- Monica E. Brickhouse, black female 39
Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper did not release information on a possible motive.