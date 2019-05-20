Breaking News Emails
The sister of former pro basketball player Sebastian Telfair was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening a witness in her brother's recent weapons trial, authorities said.
FBI agents picked up Octavia Telfair in Brooklyn on federal charges of making telephone threats against a witness in the former NBA player's case in state court, officials said.
The witness, who was not named in a criminal complaint, claims she was subjected to dozens of threatening phone calls from Octavia Telfair, who turns 33 Tuesday. The victim has known Octavia Telfair for more than 15 years, the FBI said.
The victim recorded at least two phone calls from Octavia Telfair, with the suspect saying the witness was "gonna die" or have to live with a "rearranged face," according to court papers.
Octavia Telfair also threatened the witness' sister and mother, promising in tapes that she would "kill all of y'all b------," the criminal complaint said.
The defendant also said she was "on a mission" to attack the witness and her family. "They can die too. Die, kids, die," the complaint said.
Octavia Telfair's federal public defender could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
Sebastian Telfair was convicted in late April of felony criminal possession of a weapon that could land him behind bars for up to 15 years. He's now free on bail and scheduled to be sentenced June 18.
He was the 13th overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers.
He bounced around the league, doing time with the Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder before hanging it up in 2015.