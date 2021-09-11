A U.S. Capitol Police investigation into the conduct of officers during the Jan. 6 riot did not find any criminal behavior, but six officers were recommended for discipline for breaking rules, officials said Saturday.

The agency reviewed 38 cases, in which the U.S. Attorney's Office had already found no evidence of crimes committed by officers that day, the Capitol Police said in a statement.

In 20 of the 38, no wrongdoing was found, and in some cases investigators could not identify officers at the center of complaints, the department said.

Disciplinary action was recommended in six cases, including for conduct unbecoming, failure to comply with directives, improper remarks and improper dissemination of information, the Capitol Police said.

The cases stemmed partly from complaints from people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The results will be turned over to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The agency has been under pressure from all sides of the political spectrum following the attempt by supporters of former President Donald Trump to halt the Electoral College vote count. An internal watchdog report obtained by NBC News in April found that Capitol Police ignored critical intelligence that right-wing protesters planned to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop the presidential election results from being certified.

Seven Capitol Police officers attacked on Jan. 6 sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups last month in federal court, accusing them of sending a violent mob to the Capitol to keep Trump in power.

Four officers died by suicide after Jan. 6.

Trump cast suspicion on the officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she was warned at gunpoint not to enter a hallway that was being used to evacuate members of Congress.

Lt. Michael Byrd, revealed last month that he was the shooter. The 28-year-veteran of the department has been cleared of wrongdoing, and he said what he did that day was protecting others and doing "my job."

Capitol Police are under high alert ahead of a scheduled Sept. 18 rally to support those arrested in connection with the riot.