Six children are dead and another 12 sickened in an adenovirus outbreak at a rehabilitation center in New Jersey, health officials said Tuesday.

It's unclear how long ago the children were sickened, and when the six children died at the Haskell, New Jersey, facility.

The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating the outbreak at the Wanaque Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, which houses senior, rehabilitation and pediatric patients. Over the weekend, the department found "handwashing deficiencies" and "infection control issues."

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wanaque, New Jersey.

The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients, the Department of Health said in a statement.

Adenoviruses usually cause mild illness in young children, but the particular strain that's affecting Wanaque "is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems," the health department said. "The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe," according to the department.

