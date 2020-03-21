Six people have died after floodwaters washed away a bridge in Indiana Friday morning.
High waters from overnight storms caused the bridge collapse in Franklin County, authorities said.
Deputies were able to recover five bodies by Friday afternoon, NBC affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio, reported.
The sixth body was found Saturday morning after authorities resumed their search.
The Associated Press reported that two vehicles were swept into the floodwaters off a roadway near Laurel, about 55 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Authorities got a call at about 5 a.m. Friday from a witness who reported seeing headlights off a roadway, the AP reported. Emergency responders discovered the bridge had been partially washed away in the area that received two to three inches of rain overnight.