Six high school students killed in Oklahoma crash with semi-truck

Six Oklahoma high school students were killed Tuesday after their car collided with a semi-truck, authorities said.

Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said the students — all girls — died after a crash between their small passenger vehicle and the truck in Tishomingo at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said the students attended the local high school.

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today involving high school students,” he said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff."

Waitman added that counselors were available to speak with students.

No additional information about the students or the driver of the truck was available, and additional details had not been released Tuesday afternoon.

Tishomingo, a town of about 3,000, is in the south-central part of Oklahoma about 120 miles north of Dallas.

