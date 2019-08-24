Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dennis Romero

Six spectators were injured after they sought cover under a pine tree that was struck by lightning Saturday at the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.

"Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," the PGA said.

The lightning struck after the tournament's third round at East Lake Golf Club during a weather delay in play, according to Atlanta police and the PGA.

"A tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured" the fans, the PGA said in a statement.

The PGA said that as many as six people were injured; police said four men and two woman were hurt.

Play was suspended and was scheduled to resume at 8 a.m., tour officials said.

"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," the PGA said.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Jay Varela contributed.