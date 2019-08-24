Breaking News Emails
Six spectators were injured after they sought cover under a pine tree that was struck by lightning Saturday at the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.
"Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening," the PGA said.
The lightning struck after the tournament's third round at East Lake Golf Club during a weather delay in play, according to Atlanta police and the PGA.
"A tree near the range/15 green/16 tee was hit, and debris from that strike injured" the fans, the PGA said in a statement.
The PGA said that as many as six people were injured; police said four men and two woman were hurt.
Spectator Brandi Moore confirmed the strike happened near the 15th hole. It was "very bright and very loud," she said.
"You saw the flash and then you heard the very loud blast," Moore said.
Witness Matt Samuelson said he was with his 19-year-old son when play was stopped because of lightning strikes miles away.
People were expecting the storm to pass to the east — it was not raining at the time — when the lightning struck, the Atlanta resident said.
"I think it took people a moment to realize how dramatic it was," he said, adding that emergency crews were there within a minute. "God bless the emergency first responders."
Play was suspended and was scheduled to resume at 8 a.m., tour officials said.
"The safety of our fans, players and partners is of the utmost importance," the PGA said.