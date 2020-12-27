One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday at the filming of a music video in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The death was confirmed by the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Lynn Police Department Lt. Tom Reddy described at least one other victim as having "life-threatening" injuries.

Police said a filming project was taking place in Lynn, about 11 miles north-northeast of Boston, when gunfire was reported at 5:35 p.m.

A witness told NBC Boston that the gunfire sounded like "a spray" of bullets.

Some of the victims sustained injuries to their hands or feet, police said. It's unclear what preceded the attack.

No suspects were in custody late Saturday night.