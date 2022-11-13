Six injured after Porsche plows through crowd on L.A. street

Six people were hospitalized after a Porsche SUV allegedly plowed through a crowd on a Los Angeles street Saturday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department in an email alert said the vehicle drove through a street carnival in South L.A. at 8:20 p.m. When rescue crews arrived they immediately assessed the injured and had them sent to medical facilities.

Victims ranged in age from roughly 30 to 50, and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, he LAFD said.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli said the department wasn’t able to confirm a carnival was underway at the time.

It wasn’t clear if the crash was intentional, Lomeli said.

The white late-model Porsche Cayenne did not stop, the spokesperson said. The SUV likely has serious front-end damage, she said.

Authorities didn't know if anyone in the Porsche was injured.

A vehicle matching the Porsche's description was found about three blocks from the scene, and one person was in custody, the LAPD said, according to NBC Los Angeles.