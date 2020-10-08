Six men charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

An FBI-led investigation identified six men who were trying to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The investigation involved multiple confidential sources and undercover FBI personnel.

Based on court documents, the FBI was well aware of the activities of the men charged Thursday and there does not seem to have been an imminent threat posed to Gov. Whitmer, a Democrat.

The documents identify the defendants as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

At a meeting in July, allegedly attended and recorded by one of the confidential sources, the men “discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility, and in a separate conversation after the meeting, Garbin suggested shooting up the Governor’s vacation home," authorities allege.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.