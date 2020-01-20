A series of shootings across the country on Sunday claimed the lives of six people, including two police officers in Hawaii.
In Kansas City, Missouri, police said say at least two people were killed and 15 more were injured in a shooting outside a bar.
Officers found “a chaotic scene” at 9ine Ultra Lounge shortly before midnight Sunday and had to call in help from around the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.
The gunman was shot by an armed security guard, police said. They said he opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter the bar. His motive was not known.
At least 15 people were being treated at area hospitals — three were listed in critical condition.
In Hawaii, officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed as they responded to a stabbing call in Honolulu Sunday. The city's Police Chief Susan Ballard said a man shot at the officers as they attended to a woman who had been stabbed in the leg.
Police said the home where the incident unraveled then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to six other homes in the area.
The suspect, who police identified as Jerry Hanel, in his 60s, along with two other women who are believed to have been inside the house at the time of the shooting are unaccounted for after the fire. Officers are scouring the area for remains.
Ballard said Hanel did not have any gun permits. Neighbors have described him as mentally disturbed, the Associated Press reported.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted his condolences to the families of the two officers calling it an “unprecedented tragedy for not only the city and county of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii."
In San Antonio, Texas, an argument inside a club claimed the lives of two people and left five more injured Sunday night, police said.
The argument broke out during a concert, resulting in the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting at people inside.
One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. All were patrons.
Police said it was not clear if the shooter fired shots at anyone specifically or indiscriminately. The gunman was still on the loose, they said.