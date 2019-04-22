Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 6:06 PM GMT By David K. Li

Six people died when their small airplane crashed as it was trying to land in central Texas on Monday, authorities said.

The twin-engine craft went down at about 9 a.m. as it approached Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio, according to the FAA.

Wreckage was spotted on Sheppard Rees Road, which is about six miles northwest of the airport, according to NBC San Antonio affiliate WOAI.

The Beechcraft BE 48 plane had taken off from West Houston Airport, about 240 miles east, earlier in the day, according to the FAA.