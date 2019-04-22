Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 22, 2019, 6:06 PM GMT By David K. Li

Six people died when their small airplane crashed as it was trying to land in central Texas on Monday, authorities said.

The twin-engine craft went down at about 9 a.m. as it approached Kerrville Municipal Airport, about 70 miles northwest of San Antonio, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA.

Wreckage was spotted on Sheppard Rees Road, which is about six miles northwest of the airport, NBC affiliate WOAI of San Antonio reported.

The Beechcraft BE 48 plane had taken off from West Houston Airport, about 240 miles east, according to the FAA.