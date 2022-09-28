Six people were shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, the city’s mayor said.

The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter.

NBC Bay Area reported that three victims were taken to a trauma hospital and in critical condition.

Additional details about the victims were not immediately available.

The shooting occurred at Sojourner Truth, a K-12 independent study school in the city’s Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Schaaf said.

No suspect or motive has been identified. The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schaaf said the shooting “shocks the soul” and that “the unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”

The shooting is the second at an Oakland school in a less than a month. Authorities said a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy on Aug. 29, wounding the boy.

The shooting came as the California city of nearly half a million struggles with surging gun violence. On Tuesday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong unveiled a plan aimed at blunting that violence.