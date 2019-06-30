Breaking News Emails
By Janelle Griffith
Six people were shot at a house party on Long Island, New York, early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Five of the victims were in the front yard of a home in Bay Shore and one was inside when the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m., Suffolk County police said in a statement.
The female victims are 15 and 33 years old. Two of the male victims are 18 years old, one is 19 years old and one is 21 years old.
All of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.