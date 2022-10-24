Six people, including a toddler, injured in North Carolina shooting, authorities say

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people, including a toddler, were shot Saturday night, police in North Carolina said.

Oxford police officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday. Oxford is about 35 miles north of Raleigh.

Victims ranging in age from 18 months to 64 were taken to a local hospital and four of them were flown to other hospitals, but details of their conditions weren’t available, police said.

Oxford police and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting.

City Commissioner Bryan Cohn was home when he said he heard 50 shots fired, NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh reported.

“There’s no words to describe that,” he told the news station. “It’s just beyond words.”

He rushed to the scene.

“People [were] screaming. There was a mess,” he said. “On site, police were transporting victims in the back of patrol cars,” he said, adding “it was an absolute horror scene.”