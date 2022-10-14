IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Six people wounded in Alabama shooting, police investigating multiple crime scenes

Police said they located a second scene related to the incident after finding six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in Lanett on Thursday night.
By Chantal Da Silva

Six people were injured in two connected shootings Thursday night in Alabama, police said.

Officers were initially called to a location in Lanett, southwest of Atlanta, Georgia, just after 9:40 p.m., the Lanett Police Department said.

Officers found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, they said.

First responders provided medical treatment and a number of people were transported to different hospitals, police said.

Investigators later found a second scene nearby that was related to the initial call, police said. It is unclear what was at the second location. The Lanett Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Lanett police said the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff's Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chantal Da Silva

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 

Claudia Johnson contributed.