Six people wounded in Alabama shooting, police investigating multiple crime scenes

Six people were injured in two connected shootings Thursday night in Alabama, police said.

Officers were initially called to a location in Lanett, southwest of Atlanta, Georgia, just after 9:40 p.m., the Lanett Police Department said.

Officers found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, they said.

First responders provided medical treatment and a number of people were transported to different hospitals, police said.

Investigators later found a second scene nearby that was related to the initial call, police said. It is unclear what was at the second location. The Lanett Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Lanett police said the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff's Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.