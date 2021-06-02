Six shot at Springfield, Ohio, gathering

Six people were shot early Wednesday morning at a gathering in Springfield, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One person was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, while the other five victims were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the agency told NBC News.

Authorities said no one was in custody in connection with the incident, and investigators did not have information on the suspect. Crews were searching the area.

Springfield Police told NBC affiliate WDTN of Dayton that shots were fired through the door of a building that used to be a barbershop but is now rented out for events. Police weren't sure if the gathering was a party or a wake.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.