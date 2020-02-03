One dead, five wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting, suspect in custody

One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area early Monday, officials said.
An unidentified man was taken into custody, according to California Highway Patrol communications supervisor Steve Loftus. Investigators have not determined a motive.
Police began getting calls from passengers on the bus, traveling on Interstate 5, at about 1:30 a.m. local time, Loftus said.
The bus had left Los Angeles about an hour earlier and following the shooting, the bus driver pulled off at the nearest exit, in Grapevine, south of Bakersfield.
About 40 people were on the bus, headed for the San Francisco-Oakland area, Loftus said.
The body of the person who was killed was still on the bus, which had pulled into a Valero gas station, as authorities processed the scene.
The five wounded victims suffered injuries ranging from moderate to critical. One was airlifted to a hospital.
