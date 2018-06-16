Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A sixth New York City taxi cab driver took his own life on Friday night, the latest in a string of driver suicides that has shaken the industry and brought attention to its economic hardships.

Abduel Saleh, 59, is a Yemeni immigrant and the sixth driver to die of suicide in the past eight months, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Abdul Saleh, 59, a city cab driver, was found dead in his Brooklyn home on Fri., June 5, 2018. Saleh committed suicide. He is the sixth cabbie to commit suicide so far in 2018. Courtesy New York Daily News

"[Saleh] was 59 years old and he should have been planning for retirement and rest after 30 years of serving the public and the city, but instead he was exhausted by the cruelty of ending each 12-hour workday with less in his pocket than the day before," the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) said in a statement.

NYTWA blames the suicides on the drivers having “their livelihoods devastated by a business model that fails to recognize the basic humanity of the workers who keep our city moving.”

Saleh worked as a cabbie for 30 years and often worked 12-hour workdays, but he often fell short on his the lease payments on his medallion and taxi, his driving partner Qamar Chaudhary told the New York Post.

He and Chaudhary split the workday, driving either day or night shifts, but Saleh would often come home as little as $60 short on the payment. But Chaudhary told the Post that Saleh was $300 short for the latest payment.

“He sounded upset and depressed,” Chaudhary told the Post. “He said he didn’t feel good.”

“I know he wasn’t making enough money to pay his lease,” Chaudhary added. “He was short here and there, and I used to have to help him out. He said he didn’t know how to survive.”

The NYTWA plans to have a press conference outside of New York City’s city hall on Monday to address Saleh’s death and the economic hardship they say drivers currently face.

Many cab drivers work more than a dozen hours a day, seven days a week, yet are left cash-strapped after paying off car and taxi medallion loans, according to the NYTWA.

One problem that many in the industry point to is a glut of drivers, as ride-share companies such as Lyft and Uber increased the number of cars in the road.

Five other New York City livery and cab drivers experiencing economic hardship have taken their own lives in recent months, most notably Douglas Schifter who killed himself on the steps of city hall. Schifter said that the ride-share companies were contributing to the financial strain that led him to such drastic measures, according to a manifesto he wrote on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.