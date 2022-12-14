Skier found dead at Utah resort day after he was reported missing

A 37-year-old skier was found dead at a Salt Lake City resort Tuesday morning, the day after he was reported missing.

He had injuries that indicated impact when he was found, Solitude Mountain Resort said in a statement Tuesday.

Salt Lake County law enforcement told NBC affiliate KSL that the man had been skiing with a friend.

When he failed to show up Monday at a pre-determined meeting place, Solitude Mountain Resort Ski Patrol was alerted and officials launched search-and-rescue efforts that went into the night, the resort said.

The resort said that the skier was wearing a helmet and that he was found unresponsive with “injuries that suggest impact, and sadly, was pronounced dead.”

“We send our deepest condolences to the family,” the resort said.

An official cause of death has not been determined.

A winter storm has brought heavy snowfall in Utah in the past 48 hours. Solitude Mountain Resort got about 13 inches of snow Monday night, according to its snowfall chart.