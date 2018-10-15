Skydiver dies in California after parachute fails to open

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A skydiver in Lodi, California, died after her parachute failed to properly deploy during a jump on Sunday.

The skydiver, who has not been identified, had successfully completed more than 2,500 jumps over the years, according to NBC News affiliate KCRA.

The jump was attempted at Lodi Parachute Center.

Ian Gregor, communications manager for the Federal Aviation Administration, said in an email to NBC News that the skydiver was using her own equipment during the jump.

Gregor said while the FAA will investigate the death, the department typically is limited to investigating if the parachute was properly packed by the appropriate person.

The woman's death is the latest in a number of fatalities that have occurred at Lodi Parachute Center since the late 1990s, according to KCRA.

From 1999 to 2017, KCRA reports that 15 people have died after jumping from planes that took off from the center.

The FBI searched the center earlier this year, but it is unclear what was being investigated.

Lodi Parachute Center did not immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News.