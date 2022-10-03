Skydiver dies in Florida after 'parachute malfunction,’ authorities say

A skydiver died in Florida on Monday after his parachute malfunctioned, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. at the DeLand Municipal Airport, roughly 43 miles north of Orlando, the city’s police department said in a statement.

A department spokeswoman, Ava Hanner, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the incident occurred at Skydive DeLand, a local company based at the airport.

Neither the company nor the spokeswoman responded to requests for comment Monday evening.

The skydiver was not identified, and additional details about the malfunction weren’t immediately available.

Ten people died skydiving in the United States last year for a fatality rate of .2 deaths per 100,000 jumps, according to the United States Parachute Association.

The number is a record low since the association began keeping track of fatalities in 1961, the association said. In the 1970s, dozens of people died annually skydiving.

The association attributed the decreasing fatality count to improved training, technology and equipment, and it said human error is linked to the vast majority of fatal jumps.