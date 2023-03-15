SkyWest Airlines investigating after ESPN anchor shares TikTok videos detailing fight between flight attendants

An internal investigation is underway after a spat between two flight attendants led to a delayed takeoff, left one of them in tears and culminated in both leaving the plane.

The American Airlines flight 4860, operated by SkyWest Airlines as American Eagle, was set to take off from Los Angeles for Houston on Saturday afternoon when the argument turned the trip sour.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor and reporter Ashley Brewer shared a TikTok video describing the ordeal, saying the fight stemmed from a first-class passenger requesting to switch seats with someone in coach so she could sit next to her husband.

A male flight attendant agreed to allow her to switch, but a female flight attendant argued it was against the rules, according to Brewer.

Brewer said the first-class passenger was seated next to her and was fine with not moving, but the argument between the flight attendants escalated.

“Well for some reason the flight attendants were not fine, and they kept bickering and going back and forth in the middle of the aisle about the rules, what was right and what was wrong,” Brewer said. “They just had some beef or something, so they kept going back and forth and he started yelling at her. He was really, like, out of line. He should not have done that.”

The female flight attendant ran to the front of the plane and ended up crying, Brewer said. She said she went up to the female flight attendant to check in on her and the flight attendant allegedly said “I’m not flying with him.”

The pilots and flight crew came out and tried to talk to the two flight attendants, but ultimately both flight attendants left the plane.

The passengers had to wait for nearly two hours for new flight crew members to come on board in order to take off, according to one of Brewer's videos.

FlightAware data shows the flight was delayed by one hour and took off from Los Angeles International Airport at 2:04 p.m. local time; it landed in Houston around 7 p.m. local time.

SkyWest said in a statement it is aware of reports "regarding a flight attendant issue" that caused the flight to be delayed Saturday.

"We regret the delay this caused for our passengers and apologize for any inconvenience. We hold all our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and are conducting an internal investigation related to this flight," the statement said.