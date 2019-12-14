Slain Barnard College student fought her attackers in robbery, police say

An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman who was killed in a park near campus fought her teenage attackers in what police called a "robbery gone wrong," authorities said Friday.
At a hearing Friday night for a 13-year-old boy charged in the stabbing death of Tessa Majors, detectives revealed alleged details of her slaying, NBC New York reported.
The college student was in the park just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday when a group of teenagers put her in a chokehold. They were taking belongings out of her pockets when she fought back and bit the finger of one of the robbers, the court was told.
The 13-year-old in custody watched Majors being stabbed at the base of a set of stairs in Morningside Park as feathers flew from her jacket during what became a life-or-death struggle, according to police, who are still looking for other suspects.
The boy's statement to police has led investigators to question another teen, a 14-year-old boy, law enforcement sources told NBC York.
After she was stabbed, the mortally wounded Majors made it to the top of the stairs where she was spotted by a school security guard. She was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died of stab wounds to her face and neck.
Majors, who grew up in Virginia, enjoyed music, played bass guitar and was considering a career in journalism.
Loved ones said they have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from the school, other New Yorkers and even people who never met the freshman.
"We are devastated by the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess," Majors' family said in a statement Friday. "We are thankful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from across the country."