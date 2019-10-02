Breaking News Emails
A Florida sleep technician is facing battery charges for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients during sleep studies, police say.
Andrew Chickoree, 52, of Pasco County, Florida, just north of Tampa, was arrested Tuesday on one count of sexual battery and another count of battery after women came forward with allegations, the New Port Richey Police Department said in a statement.
Chickoree would tell women patients that he needed to touch them in order for the sleep studies to be successful, police told NBC Tampa-affiliate WFLA.
He would say things like, “We’re not getting good readings. I need to do this in order to get better readings on the electrodes that were connected to her,” Det. Ed Campbell told WFLA.
Allegations against Chickoree came from women at sleep centers in two cities in Pasco County — New Port Richey and Zephyrhills, police said.
At the Pasco Sleep Center, Chickoree would wake women up during the studies and break their cycle of sleep to touch them inappropriately, Campbell said.
Police also said inappropriate touching was caught on camera.
NBC News reached out to the Pasco Sleep Center by email and did not immediately hear back. Chickoree could not immediately be reached for comment.
Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information come forward.