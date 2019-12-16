Sleeping 4-year-old killed, pregnant mother shot as bullets fly through Indiana home

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother wounded in an early morning shooting Monday in Gary, Indiana, police said.
Tory'on Dukes and his 27-year-old mother were asleep in a second-floor bedroom when bullets flew through their residence in an apartment complex about 1:10 a.m., police said.
"Here we got somebody outside shooting into this housing development, what are we 10 days before Christmas," Commander Jack Hamady told reporters at a news conference, adding that this was a terrible tragedy.
When officers arrived at the scene, Tory'on was unresponsive and his mother had been shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. Both were taken to a hospital, where Tory'on was pronounced dead.
Three other children and another adult were also asleep in the apartment and were not injured in the shooting, police said.
The woman is three months pregnant, according to NBC Chicago. Her unborn baby is OK and she is expected to fully recover, the station reported.