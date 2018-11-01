Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jay Blackman and Alex Johnson

An American Airlines employee fell asleep in a cargo hold of a Boeing 737 in Kansas City, Missouri, and when he emerged about an hour later, he was in Chicago, the airline said Wednesday.

The employee — who wasn't identified but who the airline said works for its Piedmont Airlines subsidiary — was intoxicated, said a source with direct knowledge of the incident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

American said that the man "inadvertently" fell asleep in the forward cargo hold on Saturday morning and was still inside when the jet took off. The cargo hold was heated and pressurized, and the man wasn't injured, the airline said.

"Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee," the airline said. "He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries."

The incident was first reported by USA Today, which said the man wasn't charged and that he later flew back to Kansas City on another American flight.