A wide swath of the East Coast received the brunt of a Nor'easter on Friday as the storm left a path of heavy flooding, flight cancellations and higher winds stretching from Georgia to New England.

The National Weather Service reported that, “widespread snow, rain and strong winds developed overnight,” due to the slow-moving storm. “Inland flooding from the excessive rainfall and coastal flooding from high seas/storm surge will impact much of the area from New Jersey to Massachusetts," the NWS said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Nor'easter brings major flooding, high winds to the East Coast 5:06 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1174992963742" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

High wind warnings, coastal flood advisories and winter weather advisories were in effect in New England beginning on Friday morning.

RELATED: Nor’easter set to slam East Coast with severe winds, rain and flooding

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency stated that by late Friday morning, parts of the state had received eight inches of snowfall and could receive up to 18 inches of total snowfall throughout the duration of the storm. Localized areas in the state may receive up to five inches of rain as well.

"Concerns for coastal flooding will continue into Saturday with potential for high tide flooding," said NBC meteorologist Sherri Pugh.

"The coastal impacts will be the most important to watch as we move into the weekend as the effects will last even after the rain and snow comes to an end. Pounding waves and beach erosion are possible even into the Saturday night high tide. Coastal New Jersey, Long Island, and coastal Massachusetts are at risk of moderate flooding," she continued.

Some parts of New York racked up as much as two feet of snow. John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City reported that around 25 percent of all scheduled flights on Friday had been cancelled, while all scheduled flights at LaGuardia Airport had also been stopped until further notice, both due to heavy rain and wind. Amtrak announced it was temporarily suspending service between Washington and Boston.

Waves crash over a house during a large coastal storm on March 2, 2018 in Scituate, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

The storm’s impact waned in the southern part of the coast, but forecasted wind gusts of up to 70 mph still prompted building closures and delays in some areas. In Washington D.C, the Office of Personnel Management ordered that all federal offices be shuttered due to the imminent snow and wind.

Strong winds were also expected to hit the Carolinas and Georgia, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible. Minor flooding from creeks and rivers is also expected.