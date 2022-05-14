Small plane bursts into flames after crashing into Miami bridge

A small plane caught fire after crashing into a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon.

Smoke from the wreckage could be seen for miles.

At least one vehicle was hit when the aircraft crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Collins Avenue between 96 and 163 Street at around 1 p.m., authorities said.

Traffic in the area is currently closed, Miami-Dade police said.

At least six people were injured, NBC Miami reported. Two of them were taken to a hospital as "trauma alerts." Three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the condition of the sixth person was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.