Small plane crash lands onto Minnesota highway

A small plane crash-landed onto a Minnesota interstate Wednesday night, hitting a vehicle but avoiding any injuries, Minnesota officials said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane made a “suspected emergency landing” just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 35, a major highway in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills.

As the aircraft landed it crashed into a vehicle on the highway, temporarily shutting down traffic for hours on the interstate. No one was hurt during the incident, officials said.

Officials identified Craig Gifford, 52, of Minneapolis as the plane’s pilot but did not release details on whether there were others on board. A reason for the emergency landing has not been made public yet, either.

Officials said the highway will be remain closed as troopers continue to investigate the incident.