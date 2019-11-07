Breaking News Emails
By David K. Li
A small plane crashed into a house in Southern California on Thursday, killing the pilot, officials said.
The single-engine craft came down in the bedroom community of Upland, which is about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, San Bernardino County firefighters said.
The pilot, who was the only person on board, was killed, fire spokesman Chris Saucerman told NBC News.
Firefighters rushed to the scene near 15th Street and Mountain Avenue at about 11 a.m. PT. First responders are reporting that "all occupants of the home are accounted for," firefighters said.
And by 12:20 p.m.,the fire at the house had been declared under control.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates