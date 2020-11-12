1 dead in small plane crash on street near homes in Los Angeles

A plane has crashed on a residential street in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles, just outside a small airport Thursday morning.

An unidentified, single-engine Cessna 172, crashed on approach to a runway to Whiteman Airport, a private general aviation airport in Los Angeles County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The only person aboard the small aircraft was the pilot, the administration said.

The pilot died in the crash, Erik Scott, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told reporters. One witness was checked for injuries but did not need to be transported to a hospital.

Two cars appeared to be on fire as a result of the crash, NBC Los Angeles reported. The plane appeared to clip power lines on the street and power was shut off to the area, firefighters told NBC Los Angeles.

Pacoima is a neighborhood in the northern San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, about 10 miles north of North Hollywood.

