Small plane crashes in Texas, killing one on board

A single-engine airplane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, sparking a small fire and killing the pilot.

The Cessna Centurion aircraft crashed into a backyard in East Lubbock on Monday just before 4 p.m., Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said during a news conference. No civilians were injured.

The pilot has not yet been identified by local authorities, and no other details were immediately available.

Lubbock Fire Rescue contained the fire and a fence was the only property that was damaged, Fogerson said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the small aircraft crashed en route from Belen, N.M., 30 miles south of Albuquerque, to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation, along with the FAA, who said it would release the aircraft tail number when investigators verify it at the accident scene.

When asked if the crash was weather-related, the fire chief deferred to the FAA and federal investigators.