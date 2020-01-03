Small town in Ohio rallies around family of missing 14-year-old boy

A small Ohio town is rallying around the family of a missing 14-year-old boy, sparing no resources to find the teen who hasn't been seen in two weeks, officials said Friday.
Harley Dilly was last spotted going to school on Dec. 20, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and "law enforcement is concerned for his safety," according to a statement released Friday by police in Port Clinton, Ohio, a town of about 6,000 residents, on the shores of Lake Erie and 80 miles west of downtown Cleveland.
Port Clinton Police Department and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten had initially offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to Harley's recovery.
By Friday afternoon, that reward had grown to $9,825 thanks to checks from a host of local donors, police said.
The boy is 4-foot-9, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.
"I would like to advise you that through the entire investigation of the disappearance of Harley Dilly, the family has fully cooperated and we have no reason to believe they are involved," police chief Rob Hickman said.