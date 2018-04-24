'Smallville' actress Allison Mack freed to parents on $5 million bail

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A federal judge agreed on Tuesday to release "Smallville" actress Allison Mack to the custody of her parents in California, setting bail at $5 million.

Allison Mack Todd Williamson / Invision/AP file

Mack, 35, pleaded not guilty on Friday to recruiting women to join a secret organization, called Nxivm, that prosecutors say treated them as “slaves,” providing sexual and financial services for the group’s leaders. She is charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Judge Viktor Pohorelsky of U.S. District Court in Brooklyn said Mack would be allowed to travel only for court appearances, attorney meetings and other approved reasons. She is prohibited from using cellular services or the internet while she is at her parents’ home.

According to federal prosecutors, Mack and Keith Raniere, 57, are the top two leaders of Nxivm, a self-proclaimed women's empowerment group.

Prosecutors say it required women to provide collateral, such as nude photos, personal property or potentially damaging information, in return for membership and forced them to perform manual labor and sexual acts for leaders.

Raniere was arrested last month in Mexico after federal prosecutors accused him of coercing female members of Nxivm into having sex with him and branding them with his initials, among other crimes.