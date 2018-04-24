'Smallville' actress Allison Mack freed to parents on $5 million bond

Raniere was arrested last month in Mexico after federal prosecutors accused him of coercing female members of Nxivm into having sex with him and branding them with his initials, among other crimes.

Mack is prohibited from communicating with former or current members of Nxivm. Pohorelsky and the court's pretrial services are ensuring that California authorities will be able to track her technology use.

A sketch of Allison Mack's bail hearing in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Jane Rosenbergnull

In an undated statement posted by the group on its website, Nxivm denies the accusations.

“In response to the allegations against our founder, Keith Raniere, we are currently working with the authorities to demonstrate his innocence and true character,” read the statement. “We strongly believe the justice system will prevail in bringing the truth to light.”

Some of Mack's old tweets from 2013 and 2016 show her attempts to contact and potentially even recruit celebrities like actress Emma Watson and singer Kelly Clarkson into Nxivm.

Mack starred in “Smallville,” about the adolescence of Clark Kent, aka Superman, as Chloe Sullivan, a close friend of the superhero. She also starred as Amanda in the FX series “Wilfred.”