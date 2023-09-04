Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell, known for hit song 'All Star,' dies at 56

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho. He was 56.

The "All Star" singer, who retired from the band two years ago, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, the band's manager Robert Hayes confirmed.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," Hayes said. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle."

Steve Harwell, Paul De Lisle, Greg Camp and Kevin Coleman of Smash Mouth on Aug. 30, 1997 in Chicago. Paul Natkin / WireImage file

Harwell retired from the band after a concert in upstate New York about two years ago, where he was heard slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience, according to Variety.

During Harwell's tenure with Smash Mouth, the band sold over ten million albums worldwide, had two #1 hit singles and a Grammy nomination.

Smash Mouth, with singer Steve Harwell, performs on Nov. 8, 2003 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images file

The band is most known for hits like "All Star" and their cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which can be heard in the "Shrek!" soundtrack.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.