Snake that escaped from Louisiana zoo found in shopping mall

Search crews early Thursday found a missing python whose temporary slither to freedom forced a two-day closure of her Louisiana zoo.

Cara, a 12-foot-long Burmese Python, was plucked from within the walls of the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge at about 1 a.m. CDT, said Ronda Swanson, chief marketing officer the Blue Zoo Aquarium.

Cara, an albino Burmese Python, was found in the ceiling ducts at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., on Thursday. Blue Zoo Baton Rouge

"She was found in the wall, ceiling area," Swanson said. " We were working with animal tracking experts and we found evidence of where she was."

Cara was reported missing on Tuesday morning, forcing the zoo to shut down for two days for the search.

The Blue Zoo sits in a two-story structure within the shopping mall that's 10 miles southeast of the Louisiana State Capitol.

The zoo said Cara is not poisonous and didn't pose a threat to the public.