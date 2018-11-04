Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dennis Romero

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" took aim at Fox News' dire forecasts of the caravan of asylum seekers traveling through Mexico en route to the United States.

Fox personality Laura Ingraham, played by Kate McKinnon, called it a "vicious caravan" of perhaps millions of people who are "headed for you and your grandchildren."

Guest Judge Jeanine Pirro, performed by Cecily Strong, said, "It's got Guatemalans, Mexicans, ISIS, the Menendez brothers, the 1990s Detroit Pistons" and "hella Aladdins."

Conservative former Sheriff David Clarke, played by Kenan Thompson, served as an expert on the migration.

"The caravan is only 800 miles from our border," he said. "If these immigrants walk at a normal pace of 300 miles a day, they could be here in time to vote on Election Day."

"We’ve also learned that all the women in the caravan are more than nine months pregnant," he said. " ... They’re going to literally drop anchor. And the babies, get this, are pregnant."

Saturday night's show was hosted by actor Jonah Hill.

The "Weekend Update" segment continued the theme with co-host Colin Jost announcing that "a second migrant caravan just pulled up to landscape Mar-a-Lago" — President Trump's Florida compound.

"Update" co-host Michael Che said sending thousands of troops to the southern border to head off the caravan shouldn't be a priority.

"If anything," he said, "you need to send the troops to stop your grandkids from stealing all your pain pills."

Jonah Hill joins Tina Fey, Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore in the 'Five-Timers Club' as return host of "Saturday Night Live" Nov. 3. NBC

"SNL" repertory player Pete Davidson didn't disappoint fans who tuned in to find out if he'd address his recent breakup with pop star and former fiancée Ariana Grande.

"The truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out — and that’s OK," he said during "Weekend Update." "She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world."

When Davidson addressed the relationship in a promo video for Saturday's show — he jokingly asks musical guest Maggie Rogers to marry him — Grande did not appear to be happy about it.

In a tweet she later deleted, Grande said, "for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh."

Her follow-up tweet, "thank u, next," turned out to be the title of her latest single, which she released about 45 minutes before "SNL" aired Saturday.

"Even almost got married," she sings. "And for Pete, I'm so thankful."

At the end of his segment on "Weekend Update," Davidson addressed the release: "I'm still a great song, though."

Alec Baldwin, arrested and released Friday after he allegedly assaulted a man in a dispute over a parking space, did not reprise his occasional role as President Trump.