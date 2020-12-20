'SNL' mocks Pence as 'the guy who let Covid spread everywhere'

"Saturday Night Live" satirized the Covid-19 vaccination of Vice President Mike Pence, who six months ago said the United States, which recorded record numbers of coronavirus cases this week, was "winning the fight against the invisible enemy."

"I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines," said Pence, played by Beck Bennett.

The vice president, who chairs the White House's coronavirus task force, sought to reassure Americans who have doubts about the safety of the vaccine.

"I just want reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless," he said. "That’s why President Trump refuses to talk about it."

Pence apologized for the president. "He may not be doing president anymore, but he still cares deeply about not going to prison," he said.

Pence said the vaccination, meanwhile, was painless.

"For the past four years," he said, "I haven't felt a thing—just kind of watched the country burn."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined the fray, and Pence asked her, "How did you get into the White House."

"I won more votes," she said.

President-elect Joe Biden (Alex Moffatt) joined the others and proclaimed that change was coming.

"You're about to have a real leader again," he said. "And you're about to have the most diverse Cabinet in the history of American politics."

Harris quickly provided some fine print: "I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse," she said. "That's my Christmas present to you, America."

News segment "Weekend Update" had more criticism for the White House, with co-host Colin Jost reminiscing over President Donald Trump's "greatest moments in office."

A montage of the moments included Trump raising a bottle of water to his lips with two hands, saying, "Look at my African American over here" and mocking a disabled reporter.

"America don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened," Jost said. "And then probably cry maybe a little bit."