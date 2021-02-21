"Saturday Night Live" joined the national roast of Sen. Ted Cruz following his escape to Cancún during disastrously cold weather in Texas.

The heat came via Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman, and her fictional television show. "Basically I started this show, 'Oops, You Did It Again,' so people could come on and apologize for things they've done wrong," she said.

Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, was introduced so he could say he's sorry for abandoning his state as millions tried to survive without heat, power and water.

"Hola, everyone," Cruz said as he toted luggage and carried a cocktail. "I’m not tan, I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans. And that’s why I drink in their honor."

The senator described his situation as being "in a little bit of hot water — which I'm told no one in Texas has."

"I deeply regret my actions over the last couple days," Cruz said, "mostly flying United."

He concluded with an apology: "I’m sorry. I’m really bad at human stuff."

Pete Davidson as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears in the opening of "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 20, 2021. NBC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson), under investigation for allegedly undercounting Covid-19 nursing home deaths, also appeared so he could apologize.

"Some of the people who died in the nursing homes were not counted as nursing home deaths," he said, "they were counted as hospital deaths."

"I said I was sorry," Cuomo said, unconvincingly.

Satirical news segment "Weekend Update" continued to grill Cruz for his trip to Mexico.

"If you hate Ted Cruz, this was a pretty fun week," said co-host Colin Jost. "If you like Ted Cruz, then you are Ted Cruz."

Jost noted that the Republican senator initially said he went to Cancún because his daughters asked for the trip.

"If you think it’s bad to throw his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that that statement was his wife’s idea," Jost said.

Fellow host Michael Che said, "Cruz would have returned from Mexico even sooner but it took him like 40 mins to get out of a hammock."

⬇️ Weekend Update ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fbOIQs6g5j — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

He noted that millions of Texans suffered from lack of water because pipes froze during the historic cold snap.

"'Boy, this kind of thing would never happen in New York,' said people who’ve never lived in the projects," Che said.

Jost criticized President Joe Biden's proposal to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people living in the United States without proper documentation.

With an image of Cruz returning to Texas as a backdrop, Jost said, "I don’t know if that’s such a great idea. I mean, have you seen the people coming in from Mexico these days?"