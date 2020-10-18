Jim Carrey returned to "Saturday Night Live" as Joe Biden in a satiric take on this week's town halls with President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden on different networks by switching channels between the two.

"Flipping back and forth trying to decide between a Hallmark movie and an alien autopsy." the introduction said.

Biden introduced himself by asking a small audience, likened to a poorly attended college lecture, "Who's ready to have some fun with facts and figures?"

Asked about how he would handle the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden said, "Here’s the deal. Unlike the president I actually have a plan."

"What is it?" a member of the audience asked.

"It’s a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something," Biden said.

At the Trump event, moderator Savannah Guthrie, played by Kate McKinnon, introduced herself as, "Surprise badass Savannah Guthrie."

She suggested that, because he's president, Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, shouldn't be retweeting wild conspiracy theories.

"You’re not just someone’s crazy uncle," Guthrie said.

"Really," Baldwin's Trump said, "because this conversation we’re having right now is a preview of Thanksgiving dinner."

A quick switch back to Biden's channel had the former vice president in mid-sentence. "And that brings us back to 1939, a year I went to the world’s fair," he said.

Back at the Trump town hall, Guthrie had one last question for the president: "Why won’t you release your taxes?"

"That’s simple," Trump said. "Because I don’t want to go to jail."

Biden's parting words included this vow: "If elected I promise, I promise I won’t tweet once, because I don’t know how."