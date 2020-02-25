Snoop Dogg told Jada Pinkett Smith on an upcoming episode of her "Red Table Talk" show that his expletive-laden video slamming Gayle King over her interview question about Kobe Bryant's rape case grew out of his wanting to "protect" the basketball legend's family in the wake of his death.
"I wanted to make sure that the message was across that, 'We love Kobe,' and, 'Be respectful of Vanessa and those kids,'" the rapper said in a clip of his talk with Pinkett Smith posted on Twitter ahead of Wednesday's show.
"That's what the whole intent was: 'Protect that woman and them babies over there because she's still grieving. Let's give them that respect,'" Snoop Dogg said.
He was referring to his reaction to a clip of Gayle King's "CBS This Morning" interview earlier this month in which she asked WNBA star Lisa Leslie if she thought Bryant's legacy was "tarnished" over his 2003 rape case. The charges against Bryant were dismissed after the accuser declined to testify. A civil suit was later settled.
King's question led to outrage on social media, as it came in the wake of the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.
The TV host defended herself in a two-part Twitter video, saying that her interview with Leslie was wide-ranging and also touched on Bryant's career, his love for mentoring and how he was looking forward to the next chapter in his life after retiring from the NBA.
King also slammed CBS for posting only a short clip of her interview without providing the full context.
Snoop Dogg, however, posted an angry Instagram video that seemingly threatened the journalist.
"Back off, b----, before we come get you," the rapper warned.
The video has since been deleted, and Snoop Dogg apologized after he came under fire for his comments to King.
Pinkett Smith, who co-hosts "Red Table Talk" with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, told Snoop Dogg that her "heart dropped" after she watched his video to King.
"I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me," she said. "I was like, 'Oh no. Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.' ... So, that's one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."
The full interview with Snoop Dogg on "Red Table Talk" will air Wednesday on Facebook Watch.