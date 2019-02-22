Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 21, 2019, 7:15 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 22, 2019, 3:30 AM GMT By Dennis Romero

For the second time in a week it snowed in the Las Vegas area. A winter storm moving through the Southwest on Wednesday drew down temperatures and sparked precipitation.

The city of Henderson, just southeast of Las Vegas, received about an inch of snow Wednesday night as temperatures dipped into the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

The western edges of the Las Vegas Valley saw up to an inch and a half of snow, federal forecasters said.

Snow levels dropped to 2,000 feet, prompting white flurries and an accumulation of videos and photos on social media. One local television reporter tweeted a photo of Luxor Hotel's light beam illuminating snowfall on the Strip.

The weather closed down state route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump before it was reopened with the help of snow plows.

Interstate 15 was slow going as plows worked to clear accumulation near Primm, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Utility NV Energy reported 2,660 customers were without electricity late Wednesday.

Snow falls around downtown Summerlin, Nevada, near Las Vegas, on Wednesday. Chase Stevens / AP

Nellis Air Force Base northeast of the strip announced it would be closed Thursday due to the weather. "Only mission essential personnel will report for duty as scheduled," the base announced on Facebook.

The area was hit with surprise snowfall Sunday and Monday, sending the National Weather Service scrambling to explain what happened.