Snowplow hits and kills Pennsylvania man, 63, during storm

A Pennsylvania man who was walking outside a home in North Versailles during Wednesday's snowstorm was hit and killed by a city snowplow truck, authorities said.

The man, identified by the medical examiner's office as 63-year-old John Vichie, was outside using a snowblower when just before 5 p.m. he was struck by a North Versailles Public Works plow that was backing up the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a statement.

The storm dumped more than 3 feet of snow in parts of New York and Pennsylvania and left thousands along the East Coast without power.

Police vehicles in North Versailles, Pa. WPXI

The National Weather Service in State College measured 12.5 inches at its office at 11 p.m. and said that the site recorded 13.5 inches for the entire 2019-2020 winter season.

A foot of snow had been recorded in the city of Lock Haven as of 9 p.m. and spotters reported 13 inches in parts of Centre County, according to the National Weather Service.

At least four people were killed due to weather conditions, not including Vichie.

Pennsylvania State Police said that a crash on Interstate 80 in Clinton County involving dozens of vehicles left two people dead. Authorities said the weather played a factor in the crash.

And in Snyder County, a driver was killed in a single-car crash after losing "control in snowy conditions," according to police.

In Virginia, a 19-year-old North Carolina resident died in a car crash, police said. According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to approximately 200 crashes and 125 disabled or stuck vehicles during the storm.