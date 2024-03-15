Jocelyn Ruiz and her two sons came to New York City over a year ago after migrating from Venezuela. Her oldest son was having a hard time transitioning from shelter to shelter, but she's seen a significant change since enrolling him in a soccer program created for children like him.

”Thank God I found this program, which has helped us a ton," Ruiz said. "He's doing better in school, he's improved a lot."

Ruiz's son is one of 50 children ages 8 to 14 who have had a chance to play through the A3FC soccer program, the brainchild of 16-year-old Talya Landesberg.

“I started hearing about the increasing number of migrant families who are living in shelters in New York,” Landesberg said. “And when I was thinking about how I could help, I thought about soccer, which is the sport I love.”

Through a connection with the local nonprofit Artists-Athletes-Activists, the program is creating a space where migrant kids can just be kids. It's a respite for some of the thousands of migrant families who are facing hurdles after arriving in New York City.

The program not only allows kids to be kids and enjoy the beloved sport, but also offers free meals, uniforms and transportation to the soccer field. Volunteers also help migrant parents fill out paperwork and answer questions they may have.

It’s also helped migrant parents and children connect with each other. Jenny Fernandez's 12-year-old son joined the team two months ago.

"It's been really good for him, it’s a lot of fun for them to have to be in a field, hang out with their teammates, have a uniform, a pair of shoes,” Fernandez said.

Most of all, the kids are cultivating friendships and community on the field.

“It’s an escape for them, it’s an opportunity for them to feel like they belong," said Artists-Athletes-Activists founder Power Malu, an Afro Puerto Rican activist who started out in the hip-hop world and has since focused on establishing fitness and other programs for underserved communities through the nonprofit.

For Landesberg, the sport was a way to offer the children a sense of community.

“A lot of them don’t speak the same language, we have kids from all over the world, from Afghanistan, from Venezuela," she said, "but through sports they're able to communicate. Soccer is a universal language."

For more from NBC Latino, sign up for our weekly newsletter.